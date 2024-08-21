CDMX.- In addition to suggesting that the Supreme Court Ministers go on strike, Morena senator Félix Salgado Macedonio expressed himself in favor of promoting an impeachment trial against the Chief Justice, Norma Piña, for instigating the strike of judges and workers.

“These Ministers who oppose, I do not understand why they oppose. These Ministers who oppose, well, I do not understand why they oppose, because they could go down in history as reforming Ministers.

“And if they persist in the strike, I would invite the Ministers to also go on strike, to go on strike, to exceed the 30 days established by the Constitution and the President will send new protests to the Senate for approval,” he proposed. Interviewed after having registered to repeat as senator, the former Mayor of Acapulco stated that, as the instigator of the strike led by workers and judges, Minister Norma Piña deserves impeachment.

“She is the one orchestrating this. She was proposed by Peña Nieto and (former senator Emilio Gamboa Patrón), her two bosses, and she is obeying orders from both of them. She deserves impeachment, there is a law on the responsibilities of public servants and she is attacking the public administration,” he said.

For now, Salgado Macedonio assured that Morena in the Senate already has the two senators from the Opposition that it would need to get the judicial reform approved. -“Should I tell you something? They are already here. Who are they? No, I can’t tell you. What party are they from? No, I can’t say anything…