Félix Salgado Macedonio is nicknamed the Bull without a fence. Unpredictable, brave and ready to attack whoever gets in front of him. When it seemed that his candidacy for governor of Guerrero by the Morena party was unremovable, the National Electoral Institute (INE) decided to stop his application for not delivering the income and expenses report corresponding to the pre-campaign in a timely manner. It was not the complaints of rape or the feminist protests inside and outside the party; the new stumbling block for Salgado has been the audit of his accounts.

Despite the INE’s decision preventing him from continuing with the electoral campaign, the politician has defied the electoral authority and has continued with rallies along the Costa Grande. “I am going to be the governor of Guerrero because the people say so, so they determine and we are not going to crack,” he said in front of his followers after the ruling. “There is a bull! There is a bull! ”, They have responded to him from the public. Hours before, groups of women put up blankets and made paintings in the facilities where the politician was going to speak as a rejection of the candidate on whom two complaints of rape and three other accusations of sexual harassment and abuse weigh.

Precisely from Tecpan de Galeana, the town of one of the women who point him out for sexual violence, Salgado has said that he will appeal his candidacy before the Electoral Tribunal of the Judiciary and that he will respond to the INE with mobilizations, a sit-in in front of the Institute’s headquarters in Guerrero and peaceful protests. “The INE is a referee, not a player. The campaign must regulate not to favor the mafia, the dark interests that are driving all this so that we do not reach democracy in Guerrero ”, he said. As he spoke to his followers the temperature of the comments has been increasing. “We hope that it respects the will of the people of Guerrero, if not, we are going to make it respected.”

The morenista defends himself against the INE’s accusations and argues that he was never a pre-candidate as such, but rather coordinator of the so-called Fourth Transformation in Guerrero, López Obrador’s political project. “My Morena party never registered any internal process before the electoral authority, other than the one referring to the survey to define its State Coordinator of the Committees of the Fourth Transformation,” Salgado Macedonio wrote on his Facebook account. The INE Council has been adamant about these statements. Whatever they call it, participating in a selection process implies doing a pre-campaign and therefore the candidate has the obligation to present a detailed report of income and expenses. “The parties cannot deny that there are pre-campaigns and the selection of candidates is through a survey or a direct appointment,” said INE counselor Adriana Favela, during the Council meeting.

Sympathizers of Felix Salgado Macedonio demonstrated against the INE’s decision to withdraw his candidacy for Morena for state governor.

Carlos Alberto Carbajal / CUARTOSCURO

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, one of the main defenders of Salgado Macedonio all this time, pointed out in the morning conference this Friday that it is “strange” that the INE has taken away the candidacy of the Guerrero politician and that there is a campaign against de Morena so that in the next elections he loses the majority he has in the Chamber of Deputies. “It’s strange because they didn’t do it before. Now they are converted into the supreme conservative power. They already decide who is a candidate and who is not. Maybe the laws have already changed, or before they were not applied and now they are applied, ”said the president. Since 2014, the electoral institute has been in charge of supervising everything that has to do with the resources used in the campaign. In total, Morena has been sanctioned with a fine of more than three million pesos for not presenting the pre-campaign reports of his candidates.

Complaint for political gender violence

Basilia Castañeda, one of the women who denounced Félix Salgado Macedonio for rape and who appeared before the Honesty and Justice Commission of Morena in the investigations of the internal investigation against the candidate, filed a complaint with the INE for political violence based on gender President López Obrador; to the leader of Morena Mario Delgado and to the majority leader in the Senate, Ricardo Monreal, the main defenders of Salgado Macedonio during these months. The complaint is also on behalf of several Guerrero media that spread the image of the woman to attack her politically.

“These people have obstructed access to justice to protect my political right by exercising acts of symbolic and psychological violence against me,” the Morena militant said in a statement. Castañeda assures that the calumnies and insults against her denigrate and disqualify “all the women who exercise political functions within our party, based on gender stereotypes. The actions that they have carried out have the result of undermining my public image, as well as limiting and nullifying my rights, ”he says. In the letter, Castañeda points out that this Friday Salgado Macedonio held a campaign event in his own town, when one of the protection measures requested by the woman was that the candidate could not approach his municipality. “This act of provocation is part of the political violence based on gender that I have suffered continuously,” he said.

