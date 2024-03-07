Grödel close the gap between crampons and spikes; they can be put on normal hiking shoes, approach shoes or even trail runners.

DWinter is on the retreat, spring is putting out its feelers, a little hesitantly, just a transitional time. Hikers who go on mountain tours during this period often encounter residual snow fields or icy passages. Depending on the altitude and exposure, the slippery discomfort under the sole can provide a thrill right into the summer months or force spontaneous route changes. After a mixed experience on firn – snow that thawed and froze several times – in the summer high mountains, we bought Grödel from Salewa. Grödel close the gap between crampons and spikes; they can be put on normal hiking shoes, approach shoes or even trail runners. They are light, small when packed and, in our opinion, a clear safety gain.

The Salewa MTN spikes are made of a robust rubber oval that is pulled over the toe and heel of the shoe. Attached to it is a chain construction that holds six serrated plates under the sole in place without torsion. 18 spikes with a length of twelve millimeters on each side provide traction. Everything is made of stainless steel, so nothing rusts here.