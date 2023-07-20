Saleswoman argues with the customer and changes the name on the loyalty card to “Damnish damsel”: La Rinascente fined

An argument between a saleswoman and a customer, which resulted in a fine of 300 thousand euros. This is the fine imposed by the Privacy Guarantor on La Rinascente at the end of an investigation resulting from a report from a consumer.

The woman had written to the Guarantor for the protection of personal data after receiving an email informing her of the activation of a new fidelity card, without ever having requested it. The message had arrived on July 24, 2021, a few hours after a dispute with a shop employee. What stood out were the personal details indicated for her new card: the woman had been renamed by someone “Damn Vampire”. The connection with that morning’s quarrel is inevitable. Her customer service then confirmed that her old loyalty card had been canceled and replaced that same day with a different first and last name.

From this case, according to reports from Il Giorno, the Guarantor launched an investigation which ended with a fine of 300 thousand euros, which La Rinascente will be able to halve if it chooses to resolve the dispute within 30 days. The chain owned by the Thai multinational Central Group of Companies has also been accused of other irregularities.

One concerns a flaw that caused the orders of 70 users to end up by mistake in the emails of 5 other e-commerce customers. According to the Guarantor, in this case the company failed to guarantee “on a permanent basis the confidentiality of the data”. The authority also contested the absence of an “impact assessment” in customer profiling and the long data retention times, set at a maximum of 7 years for more than 800 advertised brands.

As for the story that triggered the investigation, the case was closed following the company’s rebuttals. According to the Guarantor it was a “lightness” of an employee, then punished with a disciplinary sanction, who “violated the instructions received as well as, more generally, a predefined protocol”.