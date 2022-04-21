Mexico.- Through Facebook, the images of a puppy walking with flashy signs in a market neighborhood in Tula de Allende to attract customers.

The dog that was used as a “walking billboard”caught the attention of users of social networks, since he shared the offers of the day such as avocado, chicken and more food.

However, Internet users also considered the fact as animal abuse, for which criticism rained down.

According to the dog’s owner, he used his pet to attract public attention and saved money on advertising.

The dog named “Eliot Poison”, He lives in Tula de Allende and has become very popular among the inhabitants because he helps his owner sell chicken and avocado.

Eliot Veneno’s Facebook page / Photo: Capture

There were comments that criticized Eliot’s workbecause they considered animal abuse, but the dog lives as a sensation for market visitors who take a picture of it every time they pass by.

The dog has become a canine influencer because he already has a Facebook page where he shares his day.

