06/13/2023 – 7:08 pm

Salesforce, the American on-demand software giant, will invest more heavily in the area of ​​artificial intelligence. The company’s investment fund will range from US$ 250 million to US$ 500 million, as shown by the TechCrunch portal. “We are already seeing AI change the way the world works and we are excited to build on the momentum of our generative AI background,” said Paul Drews, partner at the firm, to the portal.

The fund, launched in March and called the Generative AI Fund, has already shown interest in the area, investing in companies such as Cohere, Anthropic, You.com, Hearth.AI, Humane and Tribble.

Salesforce is also investing internally in generative AI technologies, testing tools like EinsteinGPT (which allows Salesforce customers to ask questions about Salesforce content and services) and SlackGPT (which answers natural language questions about Slack content ).

“AI for Impact aims to close the AI ​​access gap by providing flexible funding, pro-bono expertise and technology to purpose-driven organizations, empowering them to accelerate generative AI-powered solutions to the world’s most pressing challenges,” said AI. Salesforce in a press release. “AI for Impact [é uma] philanthropic initiative to help purpose-driven organizations gain equitable access to trusted generative AI technologies.























