Today the sales officially begin with discounts of up to 30%, 50% and 60%which in some cases reach up to 70% in what some establishments have called the “second sales”. They are discounts that are increasing the flow to large stores and businesses in order to get the desired product at a lower price, although there are already stores that started them yesterday on the app and website and others that even started them earlier at the point. physical sale.

And what must be taken into account to take advantage of the winter sales 20245/2025? There are several tips and guidelines to follow to benefit from discounts and not spend more or on items that are not really discounted.

The first thing to be clear about is that Each establishment can freely decide the start and end date of the sales period. A reason why each store now starts them beyond the date that has been considered official and not all keep them until the end of February. In this way, each business must visibly indicate the sales period on the outside, even if it is closed.

Another of the main keys is in discounted items, which must be properly marked. In addition, the price reduction must be indicated, showing the figure in euros or the percentage reduction. The regular price must also appear and, next to it, the discounted price.

And here it is advisable to make sure that this usual price is really at which the product has been marketed outside of the sales season in order to verify that the corresponding discount has been applied and that a reduced price is not included, which may even reach be higher than usual. It should be noted that the Administration may require, either ex officio or at the request of a buyer or consumer association, proof of authenticity of the price indicated as usual.

Furthermore, all Discounted items must be physically separated from those that are not. to avoid consumer confusion.

It is also important to keep in mind that It is prohibited to offer damaged items as discounted items.as indicated by the Aragon Consumers Union. In addition, all items offered in this sales period must have been previously included in the usual sales offer of that establishment. Thus, Nor can items that have been purchased by stores expressly for sales be offered as discounted items..

When paying, the consumer can choose the payment method. Thus, if the establishment usually accepts the use of cards, it cannot deny it during sales. It should be remembered that establishments are not required to have a dataphone for card payments, so Cash payment must be guaranteed in any store. Its refusal entails an infraction, always within the limits established by tax regulations and the prevention and fight against tax fraud.

It is also important to keep in mind that a cash purchase can be made for an amount of up to 1,000 euros. Any payment transaction that exceeds or is equal to that amount cannot be made in cash.

And what happens with the returns? Products purchased during sales periods can be returned, but the establishment accepts returns of items as a general rule for the rest of the year. However, if the purchased item is defective, and as long as it is not a bargain item, the consumer can demand its return, even if the establishment does not accept returns in its general sales policy.

How to spend only what is fair

In sales, you not only have to think about the rights you have as a consumer to benefit from the discounts. It is also essential to have a control of what is spent so as not to overload the problems or difficulties of the domestic economy or get into debt.

It is recommended planFor example, making a list of what you want to buy or acquire and setting an available amount or budget. In this way, the expense is adapted to the needs and economic reality of each one.

Before making the purchase, it is also advisable check prices of the product in different establishments, apart from verifying the quality of the article to ensure that they do not have defects or are of balance.

Of course, you have to do a responsible use of credit cards because the charge is not immediately charged to the bank account and will have to be paid later, so it is key not to get carried away in purchases and to be faithful to that planning or list.

Likewise, it is important to ask the return policyin case it is necessary to return or exchange the item, and request proof of purchase and the product warranty document. And, if there is any incident, you can request the complaint form.