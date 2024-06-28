“Behind the wheel”: Lada Iskra sales will start in the spring of 2025

Sales of the new Lada Iskra can start in the spring of 2025. This forecast was voiced by the editor-in-chief “Behind the wheel” Maxim Kadakov, based on information from the car manufacturer.

He recalled that at the moment all component suppliers have been nominated, so there is still at least six months before the start of production of the new product. So, if the first cars roll off the assembly line in January, then the expected start date for their sales is the beginning of spring, the expert concluded. Kadakov noted that AvtoVAZ will simultaneously begin production of all versions of the Iskra – sedan, station wagon, cross-station wagon, with different engines and gearboxes.

Officially, prices for the new Lada have not been announced, but it is clear that “Iskra will support Vesta,” said the editor-in-chief of the publication. He suggested that the basic version of the car would cost about 1.15 million rubles, and the maximum (SW Cross with a 106 horsepower engine and CVT) – closer to 1.5 million. Kadakov added that we are talking about recommended retail prices, but it is impossible to predict the cost of Iskra from dealers.

Earlier, AvtoVAZ President Maxim Sokolov said that sales of Lada cars in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will begin this year, the cars will be presented at a dealership located on the central automobile street in Dubai. According to him, the owner of the center came to the plant in Tolyatti and signed a dealer agreement. Now a test batch is being purchased and cars are being certified for the UAE market.