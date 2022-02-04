Covid, exchange rate, inflation and high interest rates. A bad combination of variables that should allow sales in 2022 to grow by a maximum of 2% to 3%, the Association’s chief economist told the Broadcast (real-time news system of Grupo Estado) this Friday, 4th. São Paulo Commercial (ACSP), Marcel Solimeo.

The inflation rate, an evil that erodes consumer income, according to the median market expectation in the Central Bank’s (BC) Focus Report, is heading to end the year at 5.38%, well above the center of the target even with the of Monetary Policy (Copom) having already raised the Selic by 8.75 percentage points, from its 2% floor to the current 10.75% per year.

The exchange rate, based on the Focus, is another variable that should continue to haunt in 2022 to close the year with the dollar quoted at R$5.60. And as the dollar, according to market jargon is “inflation in the veins”, the prospects for retail are not even encouraging.

To combat this inflation, the BC has already signaled that the basic interest rate could reach 12% before falling to 11.75%.

“The problem is that the interest rate, when high, makes credit more expensive and shortens terms. With that, sales, if they grow even from 2% to 3%, will be based on the prices of small value products”, lamented the ACSP economist.

For Solimeo, the picture is not good because sales this year should grow below a movement that grew 12% in the comparison of 2021 in relation to 2020, but that were almost zero in comparison with 2019 and still concentrated in electronics only.

The economist also said that the sector’s little hope lies in the possibility that in March the pandemic will become an endemic disease, as another preponderant variable for a good movement of trade, the generation of jobs, has even reacted, but with the opening of vacancies that offer low wages.

“Today we are depending on the income of self-employed workers, who also have a low salary level,” said Solimeo.

