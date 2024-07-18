Juarez City.- Representatives from the city’s various commercial corridors were invited to visit the facilities of the SSPM’s Emergency and Immediate Response Center (CERI) to learn about cutting-edge technology and how the platform works.

The visit began with a welcome meeting with the Municipal Public Security Secretary, Dr. César Omar Muñoz Morales and the CERI coordinator, engineer Lucina Fierro, in which they had an extensive talk about the advantages of joining the collaborative video surveillance plan through outdoor cameras in companies or businesses, they talked about panic buttons, reader arches, mobile command centers and drones, among other topics, as well as the advantages of having the mobile phone application “Juárez Emergencias” to speed up attention to citizens.

They were explained that, through the commercial connectivity program, which would be activated when an emergency occurs, when the people in the business would press a button to link the image of the exterior of the businesses to the monitoring center, which would allow better identification, location and monitoring of criminals through the cameras of the businesses that are within this project.

They also took a tour of the facilities and had the opportunity to observe the work carried out by the operators of the 9-1-1 emergency number, who received calls from citizens and were able to see the quality of the video surveillance cameras and the technologies that CERI currently uses.

Representatives of the Tomas Fernández, Valle del Sol, Zona Dorada, Gómez Morin, Pedro Rosales de León and Antonio J. Bermúdez brokers were very interested and expressed that they will multiply the information to their associates so that those who wish to join the important project.

The aim of this type of visit is to create a link between the corporation and the business owners, so that more and more merchants and business owners join the collaborative commercial video surveillance project.