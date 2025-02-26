02/26/2025



Updated at 4:00 p.m.





With the underground of the A-5 underway, the mayor of Madrid, José Luis Martínez-Almeida, presented on Wednesday his second major work of this mandate, the Sales Park, a green platform of 16,379 square meters and 197 meters in length which will cover the M-30 at the height of the fifth of Fuente del Berro, 300 meters south of the Plaza de Toros, connecting the neighborhoods of Salamanca and Linear City. The jobs, which will be investment of 70.4 million euros, They will start in May or June and will last until spring of 2027.

This space will connect the two shores of the Circunvalación road through eight catwalks and will have pedestrian, landscaped and stagnant areas where they will be planted 591 new trees and more than 48,800 bushes. In addition, there will be more than 2,150 square meters of meadows and children’s games, calisthenics equipment, a small area of ​​outdoor performances with a low -altitude stand, two kiosks, fountains, banks and bins.

«This work continues the unstoppable urban transformation process that we are carrying out in this mandate and in which we have invested more than 2,000 million euros: the underground of the A-5, the reform of the northern knot of the Castilian and this park sales« , highlighted the mayor, who has presented the project accompanied by Inma Sanz, Vicealcaldesa of the city, Paloma García Romero, delegate of works and equipment and the councilors of Salamanca, Cayetana Hernández de la Riva, and of Linear City, Nadia Álvarez. »Park Sales is also a territorial rebalancing project, which will unite two districts now separated by 16 lanes through which 1.4 million vehicles circulate every day. It also improves public space and improve the sustainability conditions of the city, ”he added.

A cut lane

In the beginning, this project was discussed as the coverage of the sales bridge, but sources in the area have explained that at that point the Metro facilities and a deposit of the Isabel II channel that would make the platform connection will be unfeasible. In addition, the chosen section runs in Trinchera at a lower level than the city to both margins of the infrastructure, which will facilitate the work.









During the course of these works, they explain from the area of ​​works, the central trunk will never be cut, but a priori only one lane of the service road will be affected. The use of prefabricated elements has been prioritized so that its on -site assembly is more agile and traffic condition can be minimized.

Improvements on both shores

To minimize the impact on the vegetation of the Park of La Fuente del Berro, the layout and foundation of the pedestrian catwalks will be subject to the location of existing trees and roads, which will retain their current design. The itinerary of Ramón de Aguinaga Street, which currently leads to the catwalk of the same name, will be enhanced as the main access to the new space from the southwest area, which will be carried out by transforming this street into a single platform route and creating some new stairs that will connect directly to the current catwalk Ramón de Aguinaga on the M-30.

At the north end of the Park of La Fuente del Berro, the existing playground and canine area will be remodel, to which will be added the reform of Alejandro González Street and the Plaza de la América de la América, which will assume the connection of Alcalá Street with the new space on the M-30. Alejandro González Street will be reordered to facilitate traffic and in the Plaza de la América, the east part of the current circulation ring will be pedestrianized.

In addition, all free spaces that exist between the housing blocks and the M-30 in the surroundings of the street of the street will be completely remodeling. Antonio Pirala. This flank will have a new pedestrian walk whose width will be gradually expanded north. The zone will have children’s, sports and older spaces. For its part, the space currently reserved for filming traffic will be integrated with the pedestrian promenade, generating a coexistence vial on the unique platform. The project also includes the most north of Antonio Pirala’s park, which connects with Alcalá Street.