In Russia, sales of used items through the Avito and Yula online platforms are subject to personal income tax (PIT) at 13 percent. Write about this “Vedomosti” with reference to the statement of the Ministry of Finance.

Currently, tax legislation does not impose on electronic platforms and social networks, such as Avito and Yula, the functions of tax agents, so they cannot pay taxes from user funds. According to the current rules, individuals, when selling their property, themselves must pay personal income tax, as a result of which it is not actually charged.

Experts have calculated that if the state tightens control over the payment of personal income tax on the sale of things on Avito and Yulia, the budget will be able to receive an additional 80 billion rubles a year. However, experts warned that the main result of the government’s attempts to collect taxes on used items will be the flight from online platforms of a significant number of users who will choose other sites for sale.