In Russia, on May 25, a cashback program was launched for vouchers purchased to children’s camps. Parents can return up to 50% of their cost, but no more than 20 thousand rubles.

To receive a cashback, you need to pay for the child’s vacation with a MIR card registered in the loyalty system. Those who bought the voucher in advance will also be able to return the funds, for this it is necessary to confirm that the children had a rest in the camp.

The funds will be returned to the card with which the purchase was made within five days.

On the eve of the head of the Federal Tourism Agency Zarina Doguzova said that the department is ready to offer the extension of the program for the return of part of the cost of vouchers to children’s camps until the end of the year, if it is successful. At the same time, the number of trips per child is not limited, you can go to any number of shifts.

On May 24, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Dmitry Chernyshenko announced that in the country the cashback program for summer vacations of children for vouchers purchased in advance without participating in the program will start on June 15 and will last until the end of October.

On May 13, the Russian government allocated 5 billion rubles for the implementation of the children’s tourist cashback program. It was noted that parents will be able to purchase vouchers to children’s camps throughout the country and receive an automatic refund to the Mir card within five days. The refund will be 50% of the cost of the voucher, but not more than 20 thousand rubles.

Russian leader Vladimir Putin spoke about the need to extend the tourist cashback program until the end of 2021 on April 21 during the announcement of the annual message to the Federal Assembly.