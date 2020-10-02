The Japanese company Honda has begun selling the updated CR-V crossover in the Russian market. This is reported on October 2 Autonews… The car will be offered in four trim levels: Elegance, Lifestyle, Executive and Prestige. The cost of the model starts at 2 299 900 rubles.

The crossover received new bumpers, a modernized radiator grill, and modified taillights. The interior has a new center console.

Power-folding mirrors, climate control, electronic parking brake, leather-wrapped steering wheel and gear knob, eight airbags, tire pressure monitoring and 18-inch alloy wheels are already included as standard.

The car will be offered with a two-liter petrol engine with a capacity of 150 hp, as well as with a 2.4-liter unit that develops 186 hp. Both motors are paired with a variator and an all-wheel drive system.

On September 28, it was reported that Honda has unveiled a new electric SUV e: concept at the Beijing Auto Show.