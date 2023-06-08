“Kommersant”: the total sales of the largest pharmaceutical distributors decreased by 11.2 percent in Russia

The end of the coronavirus pandemic and the period of high demand resulted in a decrease in sales of the ten largest pharmaceutical distributors in Russia. We are talking about the indicator for the first quarter of 2023, which decreased by 11.2 percent year-on-year. “Kommersant”.

Analysts do not specify the volume of sales in monetary terms, but it is known that these players account for 69.7 percent of the entire market. According to experts, the total market volume in the first quarter amounted to 663 billion rubles, having decreased by 12 percent year-on-year. Other analysts note a decrease of six percent, to 559 billion rubles.

Despite this, analysts are counting on an increase in turnover for the whole year due to a possible stabilization of household incomes.

Experts say that last year’s record figures are one of the main factors behind the overall drop in pharmaceutical market turnover. Then the growth was provided by both the rush demand in March and the ongoing fight against the coronavirus, experts explained.

In April, representatives of the Russian Association of Pharmacy Chains complained to Roszdravnadzor about the sale of the antidiabetic drug Ozempik in the wrong packaging and at a price four times higher than the maximum price. Industry representatives suspected that a whole batch of counterfeit goods had hit the market.

Retail prices for a medicine included in the list of vital and essential drugs in the capital reached 25 thousand rubles. At the same time, the maximum cost for Moscow pharmacies is legally limited to 7.8 thousand rubles.