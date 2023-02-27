AvtoVAZ expects that sales of the Lada Vesta NG car will begin in April-May 2023. On Monday, February 27, the head of the company Maxim Sokolov told reporters.

“We will start sales in the II quarter – April-May. Our dealer network needs to accumulate these vehicles. Even though they will start to roll off the assembly line, it is necessary that each dealer has a certain amount of stock,” he said.

On February 16, it was reported that AvtoVAZ, with the start of conveyor production of Lada Vesta NG, could produce up to 100 thousand cars in 2023.

New batches are equipped with ABS and 8-valve 90-horsepower VAZ-11182 engines, which are currently installed in Lada Granta. More powerful 16-valve VAZ-21129 will appear in May 2023.

In early February, it became known that Lada Sport released a prototype of the Lada Vesta NG SW Sport station wagon. The sports wagon will differ from the usual two separate false pipes of the exhaust system and a powerful engine.

According to experts, the car is equipped with a 1.8-liter atmospheric engine with a capacity of 145 hp, which was previously installed on serial Vesta Sport sedans. Such versions were equipped with an upgraded manual transmission, which allowed the car to pick up speed from 0 to 100 km / h in 9.5–9.7 s.