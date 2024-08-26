Thanks to the million copies sold on PS5, Stellar Blade has grossed $19.5 million at Shift Upthe Korean development team that created the game: the data refers only to royalties and comes from the studio’s latest financial report.

It is not known whether this is the total amount that Sony has recognized to the authors of Stellar Blade in relation to the sales recorded so far or only a part of the sumwhich may be spread over several fiscal quarters.

Anyway, Shift Up he also earned money thanks to his other productsspecifically Goddess of Victory: Nikke, making $48 million in the period in question, with a margin that reaches almost 69% with $33.1 million.