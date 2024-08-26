Thanks to the million copies sold on PS5, Stellar Blade has grossed $19.5 million at Shift Upthe Korean development team that created the game: the data refers only to royalties and comes from the studio’s latest financial report.
It is not known whether this is the total amount that Sony has recognized to the authors of Stellar Blade in relation to the sales recorded so far or only a part of the sumwhich may be spread over several fiscal quarters.
Anyway, Shift Up he also earned money thanks to his other productsspecifically Goddess of Victory: Nikke, making $48 million in the period in question, with a margin that reaches almost 69% with $33.1 million.
A great start
Greeted by the international press with excellent ratings, Stellar Blade undoubtedly stands as an excellent debut for Shift Up on PlayStation, and we imagine that the success achieved by the game will guarantee the Korean team new opportunities to collaborate with Sony in the future.
That said, Stellar Blade’s arrival on PC may be closer than expected and this edition will certainly produce additional income for the development teamconfirming the quality of a title that managed to surprise quite a few people.
We are in fact talking about a spectacular action game, featuring a particularly solid combat systemexcellent balance, high-impact graphics and a more interesting narrative than expected: have you read our review of Stellar Blade?
