Apple Watch smartwatches have disappeared from sale in Apple stores. On the company's official website on Tuesday, December 26, only the SE model can be purchased. Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 are not available for order.

The TV channel reports that some models have disappeared from store shelves. CNN. According to him, Apple Watch has not been available in various US locations since December 24. The reason for the termination of sales is the regulatory decision that has entered into force.

“The order was prompted by a complaint filed with the commission in mid-2021 by Masimo Corporation, a medical device manufacturer, which accused Apple of infringing a patent on “light oximetry functionality.” Masimo claims that it invented this technology and that Apple recruited employees to gain access to this knowledge,” the material says.

US President Joe Biden could veto the decision of the International Trade Commission, which decided to ban sales. However, he did not consider it necessary to take such measures. The regulator's decision came into full force on December 26.

Earlier, on December 25, it was reported about the last opportunity for Apple to obtain the right to continue selling smart watches if Biden intervenes in the process and overturns the commission's decision.