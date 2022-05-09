EP Murcia Monday, May 9, 2022, 11:04



In the Region of Murcia, 4,636 second-hand cars were sold in April, 23.78% less than in the same month of 2021, according to data published by the National Association of Vehicle Merchants (Ancove).

For its part, the domestic market fell by 17.3%. In the first four months, 20,889 units have been transferred, 9.04% less than in the same period of 2021. The national average sharpens the declines by 5.3%.

National market



Last April, 134,005 second-hand cars were sold in Spain, which represents a drop of 17.3% compared to the same month of 2021. In the first four months, 586,574 units have been transferred and the market accumulates a drop of 5.3% .

By marketing channels, the buying and selling are the ones that better resist the decline thanks to the guarantees they offer to the customer. In the month they sold 23,456 passenger cars, a drop of 14.9% compared to 17.3% for the market as a whole. In the year they remain at zero, compared to the 5.3% drop in the market as a whole.

Engines



Regarding engines, 77,961 diesel cars were sold last month, 58.2% of the total, with a decrease of 18.7% compared to 2021. Gasoline cars fell by 19.1% with a sale of 48,364 cars and a share of 36%. On the other hand, electric vehicles, with 1,125 sales in the month, account for 0.84%, and increase 64.2% compared to April 2021.

Autonomous communities



The Community of Madrid is the only one where second-hand car sales rose in the month, by 13.6%. Of the rest, Navarra registered the smallest drop, 6.6%, and Extremadura the largest, 39.1 %.