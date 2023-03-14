The popularity of vinyl has grown considerably in the past year. In total, LPs for 37 million euros were sold in the Netherlands in 2022. That is about 8.6 million euros more than in 2021, the NVPI reports today.

According to the entertainment industry association, the physical market has been showing growth since 2020, thanks to the new rise of vinyl. CD sales fell after a slight increase last year. In 2022, CDs worth 15.3 million euros were sold in the Netherlands.

The streaming market, meanwhile, continues to grow strongly. The market has been growing by at least 10 percent for more than ten years. According to figures from the NVPI, turnover rose from 203.8 million euros in 2021 to 223.9 million euros in 2022. Streaming therefore also controls the vast majority of the market.

A total of 282.1 million euros worth of music was sold in the Netherlands in 2022, almost 11 percent more than a year earlier. As a result, the NVPI recorded revenue growth for the eighth consecutive year.

