Ori and the Will of the Wisps It has been one of the best video games of the past year 2020. For its music, its graphics, its magnificent and challenging gameplay and also for its emotional story. However, the title developed by Moon Studios has not been satisfied with that, but has also wanted to serve charitable causes. In that sense, we now know that sales of Ori and the Will of the Wisps have served to protect forests, as commented Meridiem Games, distributor of the game in Spain, in a recent message posted on its Twitter account, which reads like this.
Ori’s sales raise $ 50,000 to protect forests!
Those who wish to collaborate with the Rainforest Trust or donate directly, can visit their website here 👉 https://t.co/KhAEmJVmY0
“Thanks to Ori’s sales, $ 50,000 is raised to protect forests! Those who wish to collaborate with Rainforest Trust or donate directly you can visit their website here. Thank you all very much! ”, Indicates the tweet that you have above this text and through which you can find the aforementioned link. In addition to the explanation, the message is accompanied by an image that details what it means for tropical forests to have collected these $ 58,000, which will save the equivalent of 29,000 acres, twice the extent of Manhattan or 34 times the length of New York’s Central Park.
Ori and the Will of the Wisps is the GOTY 2020 of SomosXbox
The Rainforest Trust initiative, which aims to save the world’s forests and especially the most abused ones, is still available through the link mentioned above and will appreciate all the help of whoever is in a position to offer it. As for Ori and the Will of the Wisps, it is always nice to know that there are video games that are not only good, but serve for greater causes. While the first two Ori have been a success, Moon Studios is already working on their next project, which will be an action RPG that little is known yet.
