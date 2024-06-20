Autostat: sales of used cars in Russia have almost quadrupled

Russians have begun to buy used cars more often. About it told Director of the Autostat agency Sergei Udalov.

In five months of 2024, 2.25 million cars of this type were purchased. Sales increased 3.8 times compared to the same period last year.

For every one new car there are currently almost four used ones. The same ratio was observed in 2020-2021. In 2018-2019 it is slightly lower – 3.3:1 and 3.4:1, respectively.

The situation was different in 2022, when the ratio reached 7.8:1, which was explained by a sharp drop in new car sales. In 2023, the situation improved a little, and the proportion reached 5.4:1.

This year, the volume of the secondary market began to decline. It was especially strong in the “up to seven years” segment, which fell by 7.3 percent when compared with 2023. But compared to 2022, there is an increase of 23.7 percent.

The mass segment showed the largest number of aftermarket sales – 89.2 percent, or a little more than two million cars. Another 10.8 percent (243.7 thousand units) were accounted for by premium used vehicles. In the first case there is an increase (one percent), and in the second there is a decrease (minus 8.2 percent).

The leaders in the secondary market were Lada, Toyota, Kia, Hyundai and Nissan. The number of their sales exceeded 100 thousand units. BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Audi, Lexus, Land Rover and Volvo emerged as premium leaders.

Automotive analyst Vladimir Bespalov said that stabilization is observed in the Russian secondary and primary car markets. This trend should continue over the next few months.

Based on the results of the first four months of 2024, the most popular used car in Russia was the Lada 2107, which was resold a total of almost 40 thousand times from January to April.