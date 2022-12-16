Russian car dealers have begun delivering new 2022 Ford Focus hatchbacks to Russia, which are produced by the Chinese company Changan-Ford. Cars are offered from 2.4 million rubles, the publication said on December 16 “Gazeta.Ru”.

Front-wheel drive cars are equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo engine with a capacity of 177 hp. With. torque 270 Nm. The engine is combined with an automatic transmission. Cars are presented in rich trim levels, which include a digital instrument panel, a widescreen multimedia system display, climate control, a drive mode selector, as well as a panoramic roof and other options.

Advertisements for the sale of new cars are found in Moscow, Vladivostok, Surgut and other large cities of Russia.

In China, the Ford Focus is produced at the Changan-Ford joint venture, in the same place as the Ford Mondeo.

On November 24, it became known that Russian dealers began to offer new Ford Mondeos in Russia, designed for the Chinese market. The price of a car with a gasoline engine starts at 2.7 million rubles. A model equipped with a hybrid power plant, made on the basis of a two-liter engine, will cost 3.1 million rubles.

Ford discontinued the Mondeo sedan in the US and Europe in early 2022. The last copy was made at the company’s Spanish plant, but this did not affect the Chinese market, where the model is still produced at the Changan-Ford joint venture. Experts recalled that in China at the beginning of 2022, the fifth-generation sedan of the model debuted, which they began to import into Russia.