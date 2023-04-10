According to the National Institute of Statistics and Geography (Inegi), reported this Monday that the sale of light vehicles completed three consecutive months on the rise, positioning itself in March in 118 thousand 801 unitswhich meant an increase of 16.57 percent compared to the previous month.

During the third month of 2023, the figures presented by the Administrative Registry of the Automotive Industry of Light Vehicles (RAIAVL)had a over 101 thousand 911 units sold in February, being higher than the 94 thousand 414 of the month of January.

While, production in March was reported with a total of 346 thousand 124 light vehicles, a 17 percent advance compared to last February when there were 295 thousand 787 units.

Regarding exports during March, the figure is shown at 272 thousand 687 units sold abroadwhich translates into an increase of 18.3 percent compared to last February when 230 thousand 484 vehicles were sold.

As for the annual salesthe report revealed that these were higher by 24.8 percent, exceeding the 95 thousand 199 units marketed in March 2022.

Likewise, in the third month of the year, the production exceeded by 13.12 percentto what was reported in the same month of 2022 when there was a total of 305 thousand 976 light units, between trucks and cars.

car export

He Inegi indicated regarding exports in the last twelve months, an increase of 3.88 percent was reported, exceeding the 262 thousand 494 units from a year ago.

The agency pointed out that, in addition to the month of January to March of the year, the total sales of light units amounted to 315 thousand 126 unitsan increase of 24.37 percent compared to the same period of 2022.

Similarly, production in the quarter was 922 thousand 177 light vehicles, a variation of 8.61 percent in its annual comparison. While the export in the same period was 741 thousand 306 units, lor that it meant 8.86 percent more compared to the same quarter of 2022.