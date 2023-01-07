The sales of this winter 2023 are already here. The large chains and small businesses in the Region of Murcia have already started in stores and shopping centers throughout Spain with the special discounts and offers of the traditional January sales.

Although establishments can offer discounts at any time of the year, it is almost a tradition to celebrate the sales at the beginning of the new year and after the Christmas holidays. It is a perfect occasion for many citizens who take the opportunity to exchange gifts that they did not like or to buy clothes at a more affordable price. That is why many consumers wonder when the 2023 sales begin in the Region of Murcia.

When do the sales start?



Some chains began to offer discounts in advance, but the sales in the Region of Murcia officially began on January 7 and will continue until March 7. Although some brands have started offering discounts ahead of time, the official start date for the 2023 sales is January 7.

From that day on, large chains such as El Corte Inglés or Zara offer great discounts on their products, especially these sales are typical in clothing and accessories. Although these sales are known for the great discounts in fashion stores, there will also be sales on other types of products. Chains like Mediamarkt also offer many discounts once the sales start.

Traditionally, most brands officially start sales on January 7, when the Christmas campaign has already ended, but in recent years many brands have brought the date forward and offer their customers lower prices earlier. For example, brands such as Asos or Bimba y Lola are some of the establishments that do not wait until January 7 to lower their prices.

As for the brands of the textile giant Inditex, what they have done in other years is to update the prices of the discounted products on the afternoon of January 6 on the website and in the app of each store. Last 2022, Zara anticipated its discounts a few hours, so customers could access the sales at 6:00 p.m. in the app and at 7:00 p.m. on the web, in physical stores, as they were closed for being a holiday, the day 7 of January.

In El Corte Inglés they also usually go ahead with the ‘pre-sales’ formula and offer various discounts on selected products before January 7. Last year, establishments such as Mango also anticipated the sales, which lowered prices as of December 29 with discounts of up to 50% on a very wide selection of products that increased with the passing of the days.

What is certain is that as of January 7, all physical and online stores will have great discounts and offers.