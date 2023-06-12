According to the industry association, 6,435 units were licensed in May; increase is 90% compared to the same month of 2022

The sale of hybrid and electric cars hit record in May. According to Abve (Brazilian Association of Electric Vehicles), 6,435 units were licensed, 90% more than in the same month of 2022. From January to May, the increase was 59% compared to the same period of the previous year. In all, 152,453 hybrid and electric cars circulate in Brazil.