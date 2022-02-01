Sales of Huawei smartphones collapsed in 2021 amid US sanctions. About it informs edition of Phone Arena.

Reporters cite a report from Omdia, an analytics firm, that showed Huawei smartphone shipments in 2021 dropped sharply by 81.6 percent from a year earlier. The company has sold about 35 million units. The share of the Chinese corporation has fallen from 15 percent in 2020 to 3 percent in 2021.

Experts noted that Huawei was ahead of its former subsidiary Honor. Over the past year, Honor has shipped 39.8 million devices, placing it in eighth place globally. Huawei is in ninth position.

“In 2019, Huawei shipped 240.6 million phones and placed second behind Apple,” the authors recalled. In May of the same year, the US Department of Commerce placed the Chinese IT giant on a sanctions list due to a national security threat. Experts noted that due to sanctions, Huawei smartphones were left without 5G support.

Smartphone shipments are up 5.7 percent in 2021, according to IDC. Suppliers sent about 1.35 billion devices to the market. Leading positions in the global market were retained by Samsung, Apple and Xiaomi.