The Chinese crossover Forthing T5 will enter the Russian market in the first half of this year. This is stated in a message from the distribution company Ixen Motors Rus, which was received by Izvestia on April 8.

The Forthing T5 for the Russian market is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbo engine producing 144 hp. (made on the basis of Mitsubishi technologies) in conjunction with a 6-speed torque converter. The length of the car is 4545 mm with a wheelbase of 2720 mm.

The crossover's equipment list includes front and side airbags and a package of active assistants, eco-leather seat upholstery, atmospheric lighting, heated and electrically adjustable front seats, a panoramic roof and an electric sunroof.

Photo: Ixen Motors Rus

The car also received cruise control, rear parking sensors and a rear view camera, a multimedia touch screen with Russification, a built-in video recorder and six speakers. Forthing T5 will be the fourth model in the Russian line of the brand after the T5 Evo crossover, the 7-seater Yacht car and the M7 minivan.

Earlier, on April 8, it became known that AvtoVAZ began production of Lada Granta family cars equipped with an automatic transmission. The batch of such machines will amount to about 5 thousand units and will be produced within a year.