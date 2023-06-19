from the newsroomi

from the newsroom https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/

06/18/2023 – 5:19 pm

Share



Despite the basic interest rate remaining at 13.75%, sales of vehicles financed (between new and used) in May totaled 500 thousand units, according to data from B3. This represents an increase of 18.6% compared to April and 4.3% compared to May 2022. The number involves light cars, motorcycles and heavy vehicles across the country.

In the accumulated result for the year, financed vehicle sales totaled 2.2 million units. Which represents an increase of 5.2% compared to the same period of 2022 – 114 thousand more units.

+ Tesla raises the price of another vehicle model, after a series of cuts this year

+ Nearly 30 automakers join the cheaper vehicle program

Only in the segment of light vehicles, the high was 17.3% compared to April. Compared to the same period last year, growth was 0.7%.

The financing of heavy vehicles, in turn, increased by 11.5% in comparison with April, but registered a decrease of 8.8% in relation to May of the previous year.

Highlight for the motorcycle segment, which grew the most. The number of financings was 23.5% higher than in April and 18.8% higher than in May 2022.

“After a decline in April, mainly caused by the number of holidays in the month, in May we had a positive result driven mainly by the motorcycle segment, which remains the highlight of the year. Despite the maintenance of the current level of the basic interest rate and the concern with default indicators, the numbers are positive, especially when compared to last year”, says Gustavo Ferro, manager of Planning and Market Intelligence at B3, to the press .























