The rise of fair trade remains a utopia in Spain. The cocoa from Ghana or the Ivory Coast used to make many of the chocolate bars on supermarket shelves in the country has not been produced sustainably, but rather through child labour, according to Álvaro Goicoechea, director of the Spanish section of the label, in an interview with EL PAÍS. Fairtradeone of the five recognized by the State Coordinator of Fair Trade. In fact, only “one in 10 tablets sold in Spain is fair trade,” says Goicoechea. The average spending of Spaniards on fair trade products has exceeded three euros (3.02) per month per inhabitant for the first time, according to the latest Fairtrade report, but the figure is still far from the European average of 20 euros spent per consumer per month.

Fair trade in Spain has increased by 109% in the last five years, according to the latest Fairtrade Report The Fairtrade director continues: “In Germany, sustainability and green policies have been in place for more than 30 years. Aldi and Lidl, which are the largest supermarket chains, have had fair trade products for 20 years. Here, the big chains have not made that commitment,” Goicoechea explains. In northern Italy, the figure also exceeds that of Spain, with an average monthly expenditure of 13 euros per inhabitant, but not in the south of the same country, where the average is 2.5 euros per month.

In absolute terms, cocoa and coffee are the most widely sold fair trade products. For example, cocoa from the Ivory Coast and Ghana – which together produce the world’s coffee – is the most widely sold. 54% of the world’s cocoa—, accounts for 64% of sales of sustainably produced goods in Africa and the Middle East, followed by flowers and plants. In Latin America, the flagship product of sustainable trade is coffee from Colombia, Brazil and Costa Rica (60%), followed by bananas (25%), cane sugar and fresh fruit. In total, 120 products and raw materials carry the fair trade certification.

One in 10 chocolate bars sold in Spain is fair trade Álvaro Goicoechea, director of the Fairtrade label

The labels that assess whether a product can be classified as fair trade “control the supply chain from beginning to end,” explains Goicoechea. “In cocoa plantations in Africa, we especially fight against child labor. The people we have working there see, for example, a son working the land with his father. The father says that it is the family plantation and that he and the child’s grandfather did the same. It is a cultural issue that is difficult to change,” explains Goicoechea, clarifying that in these circumstances the classification of fair trade cannot be granted. In the case of Latin America, Fairtrade focuses on empowering women so that labor rights are the same for everyone. “For example, we help them to have unions that advocate for their working conditions,” he explains.

Within the economic axes, for a product to be fair trade, it must be guaranteed that the cost of the item is sufficient so that the farmer working in the field does not lose money; and that a percentage is used to reinvest in the producing cooperative itself. “We make sure that the income continues to keep the business alive and that it is profitable for them to put the fair trade label on their products,” Goicoechea explains.

In cocoa plantations in Africa, we are particularly fighting against child labour. It is a cultural issue that is difficult to change. Álvaro Goicoechea, director of the Fairtrade label

Fairtrade study suggests that another handicap In Spain, a lot of consumption is done outside the home and getting fair trade products introduced organically into the hospitality industry “is difficult”. “We are very much into cheap coffees for 1.5 euros before going to the office,” says Goicoechea. For the president of the State Coordinator of Fair Trade, Alberto Abad, the lack of information is the most basic failure. “There should be points in the market that explain and educate customers so that they can then choose what to buy,” suggests Abad in a video call with this medium. The experts consulted agree that we are facing a time when “the consumer is more responsible” and a generation is coming “more aware and eager to be educated.” According to the report Youth and the environmentpublished this year by the SM Foundation’s Youth Observatory, the majority of young people, aged between 15 and 29, are willing to give up products made in an unsustainable manner and 82% are calling for more environmental education, since half of them admit to being unaware of the impact on the environment of what they buy.

According to Goicoechea, the more people know about the values ​​of fair trade, the more demand there will be. “And the more sales there are, the better positioned the products will be. There are still shops where fair trade chocolate is separated from bars without a sustainable seal, and the entire range of products should be together so that the consumer can decide freely,” says Abad.

An environmental and social debate

The main problem that these labels encounter when certifying a product on the ground is that there are production methods that promote deforestation and climate change, such as the high use of chemicals that damage ecosystems and human health. “We are at a crucial moment because European legislation is approaching, such as the Deforestation Lawwhich force both brands and distribution companies to comply with environmental criteria,” says Goicoechea.

The poverty of the producing regions is another of the difficulties that paralyze the certification of fair trade. Transforming a conventional form of production into a sustainable one requires a period that can extend to three years. A field that produces 100 tons of coffee will not achieve a normal productivity of another 100 organic tons until two or three years have passed because the production model needs to be changed. “During that time, the farmer is not economically profitable. If we ask them to change their way of working because there is a trend in Europe that says that we must produce organically, they tell you that they do not have three years to wait.” That is why, says the director of Fairtrade, projects are often financed to transform fields of crops to make them organic.

You can follow Future Planet in X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok and subscribe here to our newsletter.