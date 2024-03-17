Mauro Balhessai Mauro Balhessa https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/mauro-balhessa/ 03/17/2024 – 9:18

Sales of electronics recorded growth of 15% in 2023, according to indicators compiled by Eletros (National Association of Manufacturers of Electronic Products) and obtained by THIS IS MONEY.

This is the first positive result recorded by the sector in the last 3 years, which represented a relief mainly for the small appliance segment (fryers, electric pans, fans and vacuum cleaners), as well as air conditioning.

“The year 2023 was a year of recovery for the electronics sector, however, we are still far from the recovery so desired by our industries”, explains the executive president of Eletros, Jorge Nascimento.

According to Nascimento, the sector is far from recovery, so there is nothing to celebrate, there has only been moderate relief.

“We come from a negative economic background and we need a more accelerated reduction in interest rates so that the economy grows faster in 2024. It is not yet clear whether we will have this scenario.”

White goods and air conditioning

The so-called White Line products, especially refrigerators, stoves, washing machines, presented in 2022 the worst year of the decade in terms of volume, with a drop of 16% compared to the previous year. Even with growth of 6% in 2023, the sector faces a significant deficit in the volume of units sold.

“Sales of these products have shrunk significantly in recent years, particularly due to high interest rates and inflationary pressure. Those most affected end up being low-income consumers.”

The refrigerator market shows this. Sales of products destined for classes C and D accounted for more than 30% of the volume sold and currently do not exceed 11%. This helps explain the more than 40% reduction in the volume of refrigerators sold over the last ten years.

The sale of air conditioning units, in turn, jumped 17% in 2023, compared to the performance presented in 2022, which registered a drop of 18%. According to Eletros, Brazil is the second largest producing hub in the world.

“Even with the impressive heat waves recorded over the past year, the air conditioning industry had lower sales volume than in 2021.”

Televisions and laptops

Sales of the Brown Line, a sector that includes televisions, increased 7% last year. The performance was well above that recorded in the previous year, despite the 2022 World Cup – when sales of these products traditionally grow above average, compared to years in which the event does not take place.

However, with a drop in sales of 4% and 14% in 2020 and 2021, successively, the Brown Line sector experienced a retraction of 11%.

“It is very likely that it will take another 2 or 3 years for a full recovery.”

According to Eletros, Smart TVs and those with a screen size of up to 43 inches have the largest market share, accounting for 98% and 45%, respectively.

For portable appliances, despite successive drops between 2020 and 2022, last year the sector grew 19%. This increase was not enough to recover the negative balance.