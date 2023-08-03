The sale of electrified Ferraris is booming and it’s only getting more.

Ferrari is doing well at the moment. It used to be a very exclusive brand. Luca di Montezemolo always insisted they build one less car than they could sell. Now that is very difficult to measure, just like you have to take a croquette out of the deep fryer 30 seconds before it explodes: then it is the tastiest.

Nowadays Ferrari has dropped the ‘exclusive’ a bit and they also go for profit maximization and sales. It seems like a normal company! Like other car manufacturers, the rise of the hybrid is unstoppable, even with a brand like Ferrari.

Sell ​​electrified Ferraris

In a financial report (quarterly report of Q2 of 2023) shows that sales of electrified Ferraris have doubled. Doubled! 43% of all Ferraris are now equipped with (among other things) an electric motor. Now there are also quite a few cool Ferraris with an electric motor, such as the SF-90 and the 296 GTB.

Ferrari is doing an excellent job for a small manufacturer anyway. There are already the first six months of this year 6,959 cars sold. Most cars were sold in Europe, Middle East and Africa: 3,172 units.

From this region (called EMEA) we have the dark brown suspicion that most copies went to the Middle East. In Niger and Lithuania they currently have very different things on their mind than buying Ferraris, we estimate.

North, Latin and South America together account for 1,831 cars. The Asia-Pacific market accounted for 1,221 cars. China, Hong Kong and Taiwan (according to China that is all just China) is 735 cars. All told, Ferrari sold 4% more cars in the first half of 2023 than they did in 2022.

Models

According to Ferrari, the 296 GTB, Roma and Portofino M were very popular this quarter. We assume that the Portofino copies will be the last, as this model has more or less been succeeded by the Roma Spider.

Ferrari also celebrated a nice summer by increasing the production of the 296 GTS and 812 Competizione A. A lot has also been delivered from the Daytona SP3. And what about the F8 Tributo? It has been quietly taken out of production!

Future

Incidentally, it looks like Ferrari will only sell more. The Purosangue will be delivered. The first customers have it recently, but you can bet that this model will become popular.

In the first instance it will be twelve-cylinder, but it is also known that a version with (plug-in) hybrid drive is coming.

Speaking of hybrids and twelve-cylinder, the successor to the 812 will most likely still have an atmospheric twelve-cylinder, albeit with electric assistance.

Exactly, just as is the case with its major competitor, the Lamborghini Revuelto. For the successor to the LaFerrari, there are rumors that the electrical aspect will become much larger and there will be no V12, but a V8 or even a V6.

With 6,959 copies, Ferrari is a lot bigger than Lamborghini, which recently also announced its half-yearly figures. In Sant’ Agatha they sold 5,341 cars. Keep in mind that Lamborghini has had a Urus on offer for a while now. Incidentally, the numbers will increase, because not only the aforementioned Reveulta is coming, but also a successor to the popular Huracàn.

This article Sales of electrified Ferraris doubled appeared first on Autoblog.nl.

#Sales #electrified #Ferraris #doubled