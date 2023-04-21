Sales of potency products in the first quarter of 2023 increased by almost 40% compared to the same period last year. This was reported to Izvestia in the national system “Honest Sign” (tracks the circulation of medicines using mandatory QR codes on the packaging).

The Russians purchased 2.7 million packages of such funds in the amount of almost 1.8 billion rubles.

“On average, there were 392 packs of such drugs per thousand adult men living in Russia in the first quarter of 2023,” Chestny Znak analysts noted.

Most often, drugs for solving problems with potency were bought by residents of the Moscow region, St. Petersburg, the Krasnodar Territory, the Magadan region and Moscow, calculated in the “Honest Sign”.

Erectile dysfunction is becoming more and more common among young men. This is caused by a lack of physical activity, the presence of bad habits and an increase in stress levels. COVID-19 also affected the disease – it negatively affects the production of sex hormones, experts say.

Hormones are simple: sales of drugs for potency increased by almost 40%