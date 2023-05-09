Today has been to present figures on Nintendo, since in its earnings reports the number of units distributed throughout the world was presented, a number that remained at 125 million. However, you also have to talk about individual video games for the console, with new games that have exceeded expectations.

Featured games include Fire Emblem Engage, which has almost reached two million copies sold, that when it was released two months ago. For his part, Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe reaches almost a million and a half units distributed, this in the same period of months that have passed with Fire emblem.

Here are the closed figures for the last fiscal year:

– Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – 1.86 million

– Fire Emblem Engage – 1.61 million

– Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe – 1.46 million

– Metroid Prime Remastered – 1.09 million

– Bayonetta 3 – 1.07 million

It is worth mentioning that Nintendo has mentioned that they plan to move 15 million more units during this fiscal year, so they are not focusing on releasing any new console. Added to this is the fact that the film Super Mario It has been a success for the company, and thus could become one of the highest grossing animated films.

Via: Nintendo

Editor’s note: Kirby has never been a consecrated saga, so it is surprising that at this moment a remaster of a Wii game can sell so much in a short time. Without a doubt, the successor to Switch has a long way to go if it wants to be considered a successful project.