Analysts of the Taxcom company analyzed 23 billion cashier’s receipts and found that sales of champagne, tangerines and red caviar in Russia significantly decreased in December compared to the last month of last year, reports RT…

At the same time, prices for these goods increased over the year – tangerines rose in price by 7%, caviar – by 2%, and champagne immediately by 31%. Sales fell 14%, 6% and 48%, respectively.

Experts note that the drop in demand is due to the cancellation of corporate events in many companies amid the pandemic. Also, the decrease in sales could be influenced by the desire of citizens to optimize costs in connection with the crisis.