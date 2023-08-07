The used vehicle market is registering important changes, since during the seventh month of the year, operations with used vehicles fell by 2% compared to the same month last year, reaching 145,810 units.

Only in July, operations with used vehicles fell by 2% compared to the same month last year, reaching 145,810 units. In this sense, the data shows how sales with models between ten and fifteen years old plummeted 21% last month and have accumulated a decline of almost 17% so far this year, as a consequence, above all , that the operations carried out by private sellers fell more than 6% last month, according to MSI data for employers in the sector ganvam (official and independent distributors) and faconauto (dealers).

Sales of second-hand cars and SUVs accumulated a rise of 2.4% up to July compared to the same period last year, with a total of 1,093,529 units. The stabilization of production rates is making it possible to promote the renewal of fleets and to inject quality used cars into the second-hand market. In this way, sales of models between one and three years old were the ones that grew the most last month, registering a rise of 12.7%, reaching 9,961 units in July. This increase is mainly attributed to the growth in operations registered by rental companies. In fact, used car sales from rent-a-car fleets grew by 50.6% in July and have accumulated a rise of 52.2% so far this year. Eco Cars and Zero Emissions

Regarding energy sources, although the majority propulsion in the second-hand market is diesel (56% of the total), its sales fell by 5.6% in July. So far this year, they accumulate a decrease of 2%, with a total of 614,576 units sold. Gasoline engines, for their part, also posted a negative sign (-1.1%) in July, although they have accumulated a rise of 5% so far this year, concentrating 36.8% of the total market. Regarding alternative propulsions, sales with second-hand pure electric models fell by almost 21% in July, with 788 units, accumulating a decrease of 13.7% so far this year, reaching 6,206 units. Plug-in hybrids, where appropriate, are gaining prominence and have accumulated a total of 8,909 units sold, which is 5.7% more up to July.

