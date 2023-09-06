Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/05/2023 – 17:59

São Paulo, 5th – Anfavea, an association that, in addition to car makers, represents tractor manufacturers, presented this Tuesday, 5th, figures that show a drop in sales of both agricultural and construction machinery.

Sales of agricultural machinery, which totaled 4,100 units in July, fell 27.5% compared to June and 8.9% compared to the same month last year. In the accumulated result since the beginning of the year, the decrease is 7.2%, with 33.6 thousand units, among wheel tractors and grain harvesters, delivered in the first seven months of the year.

Sales of construction machinery – such as backhoe loaders, wheel loaders, motor graders and road rollers – fell by 38.6% from June to July. In total, 2 thousand construction machines were sold in July, which represents a decrease of 45.7% year-on-year. From January to July, sales totaled 18.1 thousand units, a decline of 19.6%.

The numbers are from surveys carried out by two other entities: Fenabrave, which represents the concessionaires and publishes monthly sales of agricultural machinery; and Abimaq, an entity in the capital goods industry, which also monitors the results of construction machinery every month. The data are one month behind the vehicle statistics released this Tuesday by Anfavea, referring to August.

As noted by the association, despite record agricultural production, the announcement of the Crop Plan, on June 27, did not represent immediate financing for the purchase of machinery. This is because there is a waiting time until the funds are released, given the process of publishing regulations and implementing bank systems.

The negative performance of construction machines is attributed to the slow pace of infrastructure works, awaiting resources from the Growth Acceleration Program (PAC).

Exports of construction machines still show growth in the year, with 9.1 thousand units shipped since January, an increase of 7.5% compared to the first seven months of 2022. In July alone, 1.3 thousand machines were exported , up 4.7% year-on-year. At the margin, that is, compared to June, the sector had a drop of 7.6% in shipments.

Agricultural machinery manufacturers, in turn, had an 8.5% drop in exports in July, compared to the same month of 2022. Shipments totaled 792 units, 14.9% more than the June number. In the accumulated result for the year up to July, 5,400 agricultural machines were exported, 5.8% below the total for the same period last year.