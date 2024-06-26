For those who don’t know, cell phones like iPhone 15 are receiving games that truly have quality, some of them are Resident Evil 4 Remake, Death Stranding, Assassin’s Creed Mirage, among other high-caliber ones that are already on their way to the app stores. This is part of a plan to expand into an additional market than consoles and PCa plan that may not have been the most successful on the part of the companies that own the properties.

According to an analysis of Mobilegamer.biz based on estimates of appfiguresthe ports have not managed to sell well, despite having been highlighted in presentations of Manzana. Cable clarify that these are only available on devices iPhone and iPad high-end, which limits your potential audience from the beginning, since not everyone has the most recent cell phone model, and if they do it is not the version Pro Max.

Here are the estimates:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage:

– Downloaded approximately 123,000 times.

– Gross income around $138,000.

– Less than 3,000 users purchased the full game for $49.99.

Resident Evil 4:

– Approximately 7,000 users have paid for the game.

Resident Evil Village:

– Approximately 5,750 users have paid for the game.

Death Stranding:

– Approximately 10,600 users have paid for the game.

Andrei Zubovhead of content at Appmagicmentions that even the most optimistic estimates show disappointing sales, suggesting that console games of this type do not adapt well to mobile gaming. Zubov He adds that the most successful premium games on mobile tend to be indie titles with simple controls, unique art styles and suitable for short gaming sessions.

They conclude that it is likely that players with devices iOS high-end also have consoles or PC high-end and prefer to play on those platforms. This suggests that the mobile and console gaming markets will remain separate for some time.

Via: VGC

Author’s note: It’s a little strange that they would think they would have millions in sales, given that they would also have to put them out at the same time as other platforms.