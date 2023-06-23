













The game in question is known as Iron Lung. Here players control a small submarine through a sea of ​​blood on an alien planet. It should be noted that the interior design of the vehicle in the game is very similar to that of Ocean Gate.

Given the increase in sales, its creator considered that “it was wrong.” TOOthers added that he created this experience to be as terrifying as possible. Just thinking that someone could experience that in real life seemed like a nightmare.

Source: David Szymanski

It should be noted that its creator shared a graph on his networks that showed the increase in sales. These just began to rise on June 19, which was when the media began to report the disappearance of the Ocean Gate submarine.

What happened to the Ocean Gate submarine?

Unfortunately the Coast Guard already knows what happened to the Ocean Gate submarine. In a press conference they confirmed that they found remains of the vehicle’s fuselage in the search area. In addition to confirming that the crew members lost their lives.

Source: Ocean Gate

The most accepted explanation is that the submersible suffered a catastrophic failure that caused an implosion. Due to the pressure of the sea and the depth at which it was located, the vehicle was pulverized in a matter of seconds. Which gave a rather tragic end to these days of searching.

