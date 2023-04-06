For every two vehicles registered in the premium sedan category in Brazil, one is from the 3 Series, from the German BMW. Absolute sales champion, the 320i model has been renewed inside and out to maintain its comfortable leadership in the coming years.

The biggest news is the panel similar to that of the innovative electric SUV iX. The automaker calls the device the BMW Live Cockpit Professional.

It consists of two screens, which add up to almost 15 inches. Under the hood, the 184hp 2.0-litre turbo engine allows it to accelerate from 0 to 100km/h in 7.1 seconds and reach a top speed of 235km/h.

To ensure greater comfort and safety, the intelligent personal assistant performs numerous functions and explains the operation of equipment by voice command. On sale in the 320i GP, Sport GP and M Sport versions, starting at R$ 315,950.

(Note published in the 1319 edition of Dinheiro Magazine)