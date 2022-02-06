Guamúchil, Sinaloa.- After a week of return to face-to-face classes in the state of Sinaloa, stationery of the municipality of Salvador Alvarado register an approximate of 30 percent in sales rebound for school purchases, as stated by the owner of a well-known chain of stationery stores in the city of Guamuchil, Alan Puente Amparan.

Eight days have already passed since hundreds of children returned to classrooms to resume the 2021-2022 school year in person, and this news has brought profits for local businesses, specifically for stationery stores, since the return to classes has had a positive impact in the sales of this commercial sector.

“This return to classes benefits a lot, you see a lot of trade movement,” said the businessman.

The rebound in sales in stationery stores has risen up to 60 percent in school items, such as notebooks, notebooks, cardboard, pencils.

“And that we sell office supplies and wholesale for other businesses, but the one dedicated exclusively to stationery businesses has increased by 80 percent,” he said.

This came to benefit the businesses of this line of business, because with the arrival of the pandemic many of the materials were stagnant, since they were not sold frequently.

“With the return to school, they already leave more crafts like paintings and stuff, the notebooks and other materials were stagnant and they are starting to sell a little more,” said Puente Amparan.

Even some teachers have been buying items for the classroom, such as blackboards, markers and geometric games, which has helped sales.