Navolato, Sinaloa.- The president of the Chamber of Commerce, Services and Tourism of Navolato, Jorge Quevedo reported that Together with Culiacán, a work agenda will be worked on to benefit the union and strengthen the formal economy. of these two municipalities.

The above is due to the fact that Navolato is going through a difficult situation, as sales have fallen by 50 to 60 percent in some commercial sectors such as shoe stores, clothing stores that are not in the restaurant industry and with the agenda they seek to promote programs and projects to support micro, small and medium enterprises.

“On the issue of matching the commercial agenda of Culiacán and Navolato with respect to Canaco, it is to strengthen the economy through some suggestions that we have already sent to the mayors and our intention is that the property certificates continue to be delivered to the industrial, for trade, stimuli that were in other administrations continue to be delivered”.

He added that, in Navolato They asked the mayor to give them a 50 percent discount on the payment made by established businesses for emergency plans. which is used for one year for Civil Protection verification of businesses, since they are currently paying 5 thousand pesos to the city council.

Jorge Quevedo explained that after 6 months and thanks to the holiday period, a 100 percent rebound in sales is being generated in Altata on weekends and up to 50 percent is achieved on Fridays, which is a great relief for merchants. locals, as the economy is returning to normal.