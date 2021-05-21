A restaurant in Barcelona, ​​on May 9. Enric Fontcuberta / EFE

The Spanish economy began its comeback in March, with growth in manufacturing and service sector sales in the third month of the year, according to data published this Friday by the National Institute of Statistics (INE). Industry turnover increased that month by 2.2% compared to February, while the services sector grew by 2.4%, with figures adjusted for seasonal effects. This improvement translates into astronomical if compared to March 2020, the first month with the country confined: year-on-year industry sales soared by 18.8% and those of services by 18.4%, an unprecedented growth in the history of the INE.

The monthly advance of the industry has been led by the energy sector, whose income shot up 14.9% in March. Intermediate goods (2.6%) and durable consumer goods (0.9%) follow by far. Going into detail, the branches of manufacturing activity that gained the most turnover compared to February were coke and refined petroleum plants (14.7%), metallurgy (12.9%) and the manufacture of machinery (12.7%).

The hospitality industry is making a comeback

The increase in monthly billing in services is due to the increase in sales of both commerce (7%) and other services, which billed 4.9% more. In this section of other services, the hospitality industry was the activity that registered the highest increase in sales, 25.5%, thus noting the effect of the end of the restrictions adopted by different communities to curb infections.

Despite the effect of the temporary employment regulation files (ERTE), employment in the service sector fell by 2.8% in the interannual rate in March. Of course, this rate has moderated by almost two points compared to what it had experienced in the previous eleven months (-4.5%).