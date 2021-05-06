Herbert Diess, president of the Volkswagen group, at a ceremony in Martorell. Reuters

China promoted the first quarter of the Volkswagen Group, which managed to increase its turnover by 13% (to 62,376 million euros) and multiply its net profit by seven, increased to 3,414 million euros. This improvement comes after vehicle sales soared 61.5% in the Asian country, which with its 989,590 units sold became the largest national market for the German consortium. It sold there more than in Europe (968,814 units), where it sold 1.4% fewer cars.

It is China, together with the sales rebound in North America (16.2%) although its weight is much lower (218,557 vehicles), one of the mainstays of the improvement in profits: they contributed an operating profit of 661 million compared to the losses of 276 million a year ago. And it is also this Asian market (growing by 57.5% in total) that has allowed the group to gain two tenths of the world market.

The group assures that some data has recovered pre-crisis levels and has improved its profitability expectations for the year, which now stands between 5.5% and 7%, compared to the range of 5-6.5% that it managed until now . The biggest problems in achieving this milestone are the evolution of the economic situation, the increasing intensity of competition, the volatility in the markets for raw materials and currencies, the evolution of supply chains and the stricter requirements related to polluting emissions. .

If the Asian impact has had an effect on an increase in the business share, the offensive for the electric car would also be obtaining revenues: 59,900 people, 78% more, opted for an electric vehicle, while 73,400 (178% more) They opted for a plug-in hybrid. Volkswagen is also succeeding in selling more expensive cars and thus improving its profitability per vehicle.

Turnover grew by 13% and stood at 62,376 million euros and operating profit stood at 4,800 million, compared to losses of 900 million a year earlier. The German group, as he argues, would have overcome the still existing effects of the pandemic, with the European vehicle markets contained, and the semiconductor supply problems, which is affecting the industry. Its net profit was 3,400 million euros.

More information

With the exception of Spain’s Seat, all the group’s brands increased their sales in the first quarter of the year. Affected by its presence basically in Europe, the Martorell (Barcelona) subsidiary reduced its sales by 3.7% (157,000 vehicles, which include the Audi A1 that it assembles in its factory) and maintained operating losses of 36 million euros , a slight improvement over the negative result of 48 million the previous year.

Facing the second quarter, the biggest concern for the Volkswagen Group is in the supply of semiconductors, which is choking the industry worldwide. The group’s chief financial officer, Arno Antlitz, said in a statement that “the lack of semiconductors in the industry is expected to have a more significant impact in the second quarter of the year than before.”