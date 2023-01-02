Genoa – Sales in Genoa begin with four days of free parking in municipal parking areas. On the occasion of the first weekend of winter sales, starting from Thursday 5 January, it will be possible to park for free throughout the Genoese area in the Blue Area zones and in the Blue Islands (i.e. the areas managed by Genova Parcheggi). The temporary suspension of the validity of paid parking on public land in the areas regulated according to the “Blu Area” and “Isola Azzurra” regimes is envisaged Thursday 5 January, Saturday 7 January, and Saturday 14 January.

«The municipal administration – declare the councilors for Commerce and Mobility Paola Bordilli and Matteo Campora – given the good results of the last few years, it has decided to repeat the initiative proposed and agreed with the trade associations Confcommercio and Confesercenti, to favor citizens and operators in the first days of sales. Thus, once again this year, we are promoting our city from a commercial and tourist point of view together, with the aim of encouraging and facilitating the influx of citizens and tourists in the first days of the sales, making sure that there is full access to commercial establishments, through the free stalls. We invite and support the “buy at home” campaign also on the occasion of the end-of-season sales with Genoese merchants, ready to offer many opportunities and a vast choice of items”.