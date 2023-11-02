The brand new car sales figures for October 2023 show that we are buying fewer cars in the Netherlands than last year. The difference is not large: last month 440 fewer cars were sold than a year earlier. The Bovag has an explanation for this. Consumer confidence is said to be low at the moment.

According to the trade association, it may also be due to the lack of clarity about the future of the SEPP scheme after 2025. SEPP is a Subsidy for Electric Passenger Cars for Private Individuals. If you receive more subsidy for buying an EV after 2025, you might just wait a while with your EV order.

New supercars in the Netherlands

Well, time for some happier news. Some new supercars have been put on yellow plates. This month we welcome our country’s very first Rolls-Royce Specter and Koenigsegg Jesko. In addition, more exotic beer came our way. Think of a Maserati MC20, a Bentley Flying Spur, two Ferrari 812s, four Lamborghini Huracáns (now it’s still Hura) and two Aston Martin DBSs.

This is what the first Jesko in the Netherlands looks like. Not bad, right? | Photo: © Koenigsegg

The Netherlands still loves small hatchbacks

Things are going well in the less exclusive and less unaffordable segment. October’s car sales show that the Netherlands is not yet done with the hatchback. The Kia Picanto is even (once again) the best-selling car with 1,019 units. At number 3 is the Volkswagen Polo, of which 746 new copies were registered.

And it doesn’t end there. Fiesta car sales in the Netherlands are the highest of all Ford models in October. You almost wonder why they’re getting rid of it, even though building a model for just one country might not be a great idea. The Peugeot 208 and Audi A3 are even the best-selling models from Peugeot and Audi so far in 2023. Furthermore, more spacious cars are of course also popular, such as the Volvo XC40, the Kia Niro and the Tesla Model Y.

Best-selling car brands in October 2023 in the Netherlands

Kia – 3,015 Volkswagen – 2,828 Toyota – 1,927 Skoda – 1,748 Hyundai – 1,645

Best-selling cars in October 2023 in the Netherlands