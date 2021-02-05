The fear of contagion causes the loss of older customers, who are the main buyers of traditional stalls A street in the weekly market of the Huerto de la Rueda with hardly any customers, yesterday. / JAIME INSA / AGM INMA RUIZ Friday, 5 February 2021, 03:33



“Very few people come to buy,” laments Antonia Pividal, representative of the 270 vendors at the Huerto de la Rueda weekly market, which during the pandemic shows a 75% drop in sales. He affirms that the debacle affects all sectors equally: footwear, textiles, household goods and food, and acknowledges that “some positions are not even new