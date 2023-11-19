Those ultimate representative cars from the 80s that you had to order in beige.

Cars are becoming more and more expensive. In many cases you will be told ‘only business drivers can drive one now’. Then we make it clear that it is a ‘borrowed’ car (because it is leased) and that you always have to save before you buy a car. Correct.

Well, we have a fun fact for you: leasing has always been around and so has business driving. In fact, for years it was THE way to retain an employee. You did not get a mobile phone or laptop from the company, because they had yet to be invented.

But a company car was certainly possible. Now of course we all think of E28s and W124s, but besides the fact that the world is bigger than premium Germans, those cars were extremely expensive. Only as a top manager could you move around in a 5 Series or Audi 100.

Representative cars from the 80’s

The most boring category is the representative cars from the 80s. Simple C-segment cars with a diesel engine. Diesel was still really slow in that period. Indestructible: sure, but that didn’t help you. You only drove the car for the first 48 months. Diesels were noisy, slow and smelled for an hour in the wind. In many cases you could opt for a ‘sedan’ variant.

Then you had four doors and a separate trunk for your suitcase, Rolodex and Kirby vacuum cleaner. Such a sedan vaguely resembled a more luxurious D-segmenter, so you could get ahead of it and in the Vinex district they also took you seriously, especially with fog lights and a rubber spoiler. Lest we forget, here are our top 10 sales representative cars from the ’80s!

Fiat Regata Diesel

1984

Do you remember the Fiat Regata? Very briefly, you can see that car as a Fiat Ritmo, but with a very large trunk. Fiat gave the car a different name so that it would not be seen as a Ritmo Sedan, but a model between the Ritmo and the Croma. In terms of engines, Fiat was quite ahead of its time, as they often were in the 80s and 90s. The first diesel was still a relic, which meant that the Ritmo could not be improved upon. A slightly smoother Diesel S with a 1.9 engine came a year later, but everyone dreams of the Ritmo Turbo Diesel. This had 80 hp and no less than 172 Nm! This allowed you to sprint to 100 km/h in 12.9 seconds. You just drove laps around the boss’s Mercedes 200 D!

Ford Orion 1.6 D CL

1986

In the 1980s, the Ford Sierra was the car you wanted to lease. That car was extremely progressive. But yes, if the budget did not allow it, you could also opt for the Ford Orion. The Orion was the sedan version of the not too exciting Escort. The 1986 model was not a completely new generation, but actually a major facelift compared to the first. But the ‘Mark II’ had new headlights and grille that vaguely resembled those of the Sierra.

The CL version was exceptionally sober. Special: you could order ABS as an option, as well as a heated windscreen. The engine is an epically slow naturally aspirated 1.6 diesel with only 54 hp. But what about the couple? Yes, that wasn’t a problem at 95 Nm. In 1988, Ford realized that the Orion diesel was very slow (19.1 seconds to reach 100!), so the 1.6 was replaced by a 1.8.

Mazda 323 1.7 DL LX

1987

In the 1980s, Mazda was a brand that wanted to get rid of its good image. Mazdas were neat, but not exactly exciting. This 323 sedan diesel was from just before that period. This was just a rolling strip of tranquilizers. Ritalin with manufacturer’s warranty. Even an overenthusiastic Bart Chabot would spontaneously calm down after seeing the lines of the Mazda 323 sedan. Driving was not an absolute pleasure either. The 1.7 engine produced 54 hp and 107 Nm. To enjoy! But yes, it always ran, so that’s a bonus.

Mitsubishi Lancer 1.8D EL

1984

This was actually quite a handsome car for its time. The Lancer had almost Italian-looking lines. Officially these are not Lancers, but sedan versions of the Mirage (which we called the Colt again). In Japan they called it a ‘Mitsubishi Fiore’. Yes, we know: it’s confusing. The Lancer diesel was equipped with a 1.8 engine, which made the car move forward a little faster than your hairline went backwards. This car was intended for people who went to the gym, because that was why they did their accounting. With 60 hp under the hood, it was not even the weakest in its class, while nowadays an A-segment car already has more power under the hood.

Opel Kadett 1.7 D GL

1985

Of course we must not forget this. The Opel Kadett is the Dutch car of the 1980s. Everyone had one or someone who had one. The hatchbacks were by far the most popular, but there was also a sedan. So boring that you only had to order it in beige, also because then the emerging rust at the wheel arch edges was not so noticeable. The perfect car to listen to the collected works of Dire Straits, that other popular but boring ’80s sensation.

Peugeot 305 GRD

1983

This is the finest from the list of representative cars from the 1980s. There is no other way. There was a time when you felt better in a Peugeot and the 305 is certainly no exception. When it comes to diesel engines and road holding, the French were at a rare height. Yeah, you didn’t think that, did you? Under the hood lies the XUD9. If that engine code doesn’t mean anything to you, that was a legendary good engine that could not be broken. With 65 hp and 118 Nm it wasn’t even a poor thing (relatively speaking, right? @Wouter would his afternoon nap do not give up.

Seat Malaga 1.7D

1985

Ok, this is a fun one. It may of course be the case that you could only JUST afford a car in this segment. That you actually had to look at a neat sedan version based on the Opel Corsa (yes, you used to have that). The Seat Maálaga is basically a Ronda sedan, which is a Fiat Ritmo. So in principle you could say: this is the Seat version of the Fiat Regata. This is not entirely the case, because despite the fact that they share the base, the marriage between Seat and Fiat was already over. the Malaga was developed by Seat itself.

Toyota Corolla 1.8 D XL (E80)

1987

If we talk about compact and killer representative cars from the 80s, the Toyota Corolla cannot be missed. It’s like making a list of peanut butter with nut pieces and not including Calvé. The Corolla was always a very outdated car, but that was precisely the strength of this Toyota. The Corolla appeals to people who have nothing to do with cars. We car enthusiasts often have nothing to do with Kleindg and simply buy ‘blue jeans’.

Volkswagen Jetta GL Diesel

1986

These cars have survived longer than any others in this review. That says something about the quality of the cars. This generation’s Jetta is of course nothing more than a Golf sedan. In the 1990s, these Volkswagens were still popular as used cars. Many Turkish and Moroccan families had one to drive to their relatives during the holidays. With these Jetta Diesels you could easily go back and forth without any problems. After doing that a few times and upgrading to a Mercedes 190 themselves, they were able to leave the car with their family for the following holiday.

Volvo 340 DL Diesel

1985

If you had done very well, the boss would let you lease this car. A real Volvo! Of course, not the 740 you promised yourself. Also at this time, Volvo was somewhat in between the ‘normal’ brands and the premium offering. The 300 series was extremely boring and stale. And that makes it fit perfectly in this list of gray representative cars from the ’80s. With this car you could easily join the local Freemasons with your ribbed trousers, brogue shoes and sweater with those dots and stripes. Enjoy some nice nasty wine and then let your wife drive back while you enjoy the Renault diesel engine in your Volvo, which in terms of volume exceeds Chris Rea’s cassette tape ‘On the Beach’.

