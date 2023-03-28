Sales all year round and without constraints: the government’s denial arrives

The government has denied the news published yesterday by many newspapers on the possibility that the balances could be applied throughout the year and without constraints.

Second The messenger Article 7 of the Competition Law would have deleted the reference to periods and duration from the list of regional powers. The novelty was not liked by Confesercenti.

“This is a real regulatory blitz,” says the traders’ association. “Even more serious because it arrived without the prior and due confrontation with the categories concerned, which would introduce a total deregulation of trade sales. A provision that does not protect consumers or shops in the traditional distribution network. And it subtracts specific skills from the regions assigned by Title V, and is only a gift to online sales platforms and large-scale retailers ”, he concludes.