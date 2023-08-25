They lose the Rdc and attempt suicide. They would go all the way, saved in extremis

The decision of Meloni government to remove the Basic income to thousands of families in difficulty economic is provoking reactions, even dramatic ones. Within a few days, in fact, they registered two incidents of suicide attempts. The last one happened yesterday. A 55-year-old, of Baronissi (Salerno), – reads the Fatto Quotidiano – attempted to commit suicide out of desperation at having lost his basic income with the text message at the end of July. You went through a gap in the train station, ha walked for a while on the tracks with his dogand then it is lying waiting for the train. Luckily the machinist was good boy to slow down and the lady got away with minor injuries.

“Usually we mayors – explains the mayor of Baronissi Gianfranco Valiant al Fatto – we are the first people in need to turn to, but I didn’t know her and neither did our offices, they tell me that she had gone to the social consortium that unites six municipalities in the district, it seems he had expressed the need to obtain social housing“. Just a couple of weeks ago, for the same reason, a 57-year-old lady from Nocera Inferiore (Salerno) also tried to take his own life in the same wayon platform 1 of the Nocerina station: it was saved by a policeman who dragged her away.

